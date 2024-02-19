Illinois’ Shannon named Big Ten Player of the Week

After averaging 29 points on 54.8% shooting, Illinois’ Terrence Shannon Jr. has been named the Big Ten Player of the Week.

From Feb. 12-18, Shannon scored nearly 30 points per game while also shooting 40% from three and 85.7% from the free throw line.

The past week resulted in two wins and no losses for the Illini, including a 97-68 win over Michigan and an 85-80 victory over Maryland, the program’s first road win against the Terrapins since 2011.

In Illinois’ 29-point win over the Wolverines, Shannon put up a game-high 31 points on 11-of-15 shooting, 5-of-8 from three, and 4-of-5 from the free throw line. It was a career-high in points for Shannon in Big Ten play, and a career-high in field goals made even though he only played 28 minutes.

In the Illini’s five-point win at Maryland, Shannon finished with a team-high 27 points and a career-high in free throws after shooting 14-of-16 from the line. He also played a game-high 39 minutes against the Terrapins.

On the week, Shannon also averaged 2.5 blocks, 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists, being named the KenPom game MVP in both wins. Shannon currently leads the team in blocks per game.

Illinois’ last Player of the Week honor went to Marcus Domask on Jan. 8 earlier this year.

It’s the second-year transfer’s second weekly honor of his career since being named the newcomer of the week in his freshman season at Texas Tech.

Shannon will look to continue his dominance this week as No. 12 Illinois takes on Penn State at University Park this Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. You can catch tipoff on BTN.