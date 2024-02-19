Illinois topples No. 14 Indiana in blowout fashion

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The Illini got their signature win of the season. Their first quad 1 and ranked victories of the season, and also their first win against Indiana since

After a huge win against Penn State on the road, Illinois was looking for a late-season spark before the Big Ten Tournament. With key matchups against No. 14 Indiana and No. 2 Iowa looming, the Illini are playing some of their best basketball to date.

Heading into the game, head coach Shauna Green was 0-3 in her career against Indiana, today she was able to “lift the monkey off her back,” with an 86-66 victory over Hoosiers, who had won 16 straight against Illinois coming into Monday.

Early on, Illinois’ defense came to play. Against Indiana earlier this season, the Illini hung tough, but could not catch up to the Hoosiers offensively, who were boosted by Mackenzie Holmes’ 30 points and Chloe Moore-McNeil’s 19. It was a clear point of emphasis to stop both scorers from taking over today.

Indiana is the nation’s leading three-point shooting team, knocking down 41.4% of their attempts from beyond the arc and averaging 8.5 made per game. The Illini held them to just 6-of-20 at State Farm Center.

With both teams trying to find their footing, Makira Cook threw the first punch. Playing the entire first quarter, she shot 3-of-3 and scored seven points. A last-second layup by Genesis Bryant helped the Illini hold onto the lead going into the second frame.

“Every game, I truly believe this team can beat anyone we play or could lose to anyone we play,” Green said after her team’s win over Northwestern. On Monday, Green’s team was the team to beat.

The second quarter was when Illinois went ballistic. Bucket after bucket, stop after stop, the Illini looked like one of the best teams in college basketball. With Adalia McKenzie scoring at will inside the paint, Illinois went on an 18-2 run to close out the second quarter of play.

The Illini led by a margin of 16 going into halftime. It’s a position that Illinois has found itself in before; up big at halftime against a strong opponent at home. Against 12th-ranked Ohio State in January, the Illini held an 11-point lead at halftime but would lose by eight.

Indiana’s Holmes and Moore-McNeil drove Indiana’s offensive production in the 2nd half, trying to erase the deficit they found themselves in.

It was an inspiring effort from McKenzie and Cook. They were doing everything they could to hold onto the lead, and it was Cook who found the hot hand once again. She’d score 15 of her 22 points in the second half.

Every member of the six-man rotation would score in double figures as the Illini would shoot 52.5% from the field and 83.3% from the free-throw line. That, combined with their defense forcing turnovers on 21.9% of Indiana trips down the court, would keep the Hoosiers at a safe distance.

The Illini managed to hold off Indiana in the final moments, snapping their 16-game win streak against Illinois in the process.

STAT STUFFERS

Makira Cook (ILL): 22 points, 8-of-9 FT

Kendall Bostic (ILL): 12 points, 11 rebounds

Mackenzie Holmes (IND): 24 points, 10-of-14 FG

YOU GOTTA SEE THIS

Bryant with a nasty move to give the Illini the lead at the half.

@genesisbryant_ drives to the rim for a bucket and @IlliniWBB leads at the half over No. 14 Indiana. pic.twitter.com/W6kOnVqvqe — Big Ten Women's Basketball (@B1Gwbball) February 19, 2024

Gretchen Dolan gets to the basket at will.

Defense leading to instant offense for the Illini.

UP NEXT

Illinois will hit the road twice before ending off its regular season at home. It all starts with a visit to the women’s all-time leading scorer Caitlin Clark’s Iowa Hawkeyes on Sunday. Tipoff is at noon and the game will be on Fox Sports 1.