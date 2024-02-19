Illinois moves back up AP poll with undefeated week

Up and down. Up and down. Up and down. And up again.

Illinois’ roller coaster season in the AP poll is trending back up the hill after the Illini checked in at No. 12 in Monday’s new top 25.

On Jan. 8, Illinois was No. 10 in the country. Since then:

Jan. 15: No. 14

Jan. 22: No. 10

Jan. 29: No. 14

Feb. 5: No. 10

Feb. 12: No. 14

There’s been a trend!

Anywho, Illinois won both of its games last week again Big Ten bottom feeders. The Illini crushed Michigan at home, before exorcising the demons in College Park in Illinois’ first Big Ten win at Maryland.

The schedule this week isn’t all too impressive, so Illinois should pick up two more wins. It’s a showdown in Happy Valley at Penn State on Wednesday, before a Saturday afternoon showdown at State Farm Center against rival Iowa (who beat Wisconsin on Saturday).

Right now, Illinois is sitting pretty in terms of securing a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament, two losses ahead of Wisconsin, Michigan State and Northwestern. With six games to go, the Illini now just sit one loss behind Purdue (with one head-to-head matchup remaining on March 5), so Illinois if Illinois wins out, it wins at least a share of a regular season title.

Related Illinois now controls own destiny in Big Ten title race

Four weeks until Selection Sunday!