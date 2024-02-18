Illinois now controls own destiny in Big Ten title race

Just when everyone thought the conference winner for the regular season was a done deal, the Big Ten had other plans.

Life on the road is brutal in this league.

On Sunday, Ohio State shocked the world and beat No. 2 Purdue 73-69 at home. Even the Boilermakers can’t escape the hardships of trying to win away games in the Big Ten.

After the Illini’s win Saturday over Maryland, they now sit at 10-4 in conference play, only a game and a half behind Purdue (12-3).

With just six games left until the Big Ten Tournament, the orange and blue now control their own destiny for at least a share of the Big Ten regular season title.

Illinois would have to win out of course, but having its rematch against Purdue at home and Terrence Shannon Jr. back on the court can both prove to be the difference compared to their first meeting this year.

The Boilermakers, who now sit at 22-3 on the season overall, have had all three of their losses come on the road in Big Ten play. This should be music to the Illini’s ears as they will host Purdue at the State Farm Center on March 5.

While Illinois is riding a two-game winning streak, winning the last eight games to close the season out in this conference is no easy task.

However, the Illini are still more alive than they have been all year to claim their second regular season conference title in the past three seasons.