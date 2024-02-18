Illinois must do more than the minimum for a March run

Well, it almost happened again. It did happen, in fact.

Instead of the all-world collapse Illinois basketball suffered at MIchigan State getting outscored 24-8 in the final five minutes that lead to a damaging loss, Brad Underwood and his squad were able to make enough plays down the stretch to get a much-needed road win at Maryland.

The Illini once again were not able to make a shot of consequence down the stretch of a close contest. After starting 4-of-6 from three, Illinois finished the game 1-of-14 (7.1%) and shot a measly 25% for the game.

The lone make (after the first four minutes) was Justin Harmon, who was 1-of-8 the previous four games combined from behind the arc. Go figure.

This was the only Big Ten venue that Underwood had not secured a victory. He called the win “personal” in the locker room addressing his team after the game.

If BU and his program want to have any chance whatsoever to hoist a Big Ten banner, they must win the remaining six games in the regular season, and that may not be enough. More on this in a bit.

Here’s Ethan Holesha with a great breakdown of the Illinois roadkill that broke a three-game losing skid in College Park dating back more than a decade.

According to Webster’s Dictionary, one definition of pattern is “an example for others to follow.” Given that context, it would be foolish to call the Illinois non-execution at the end of three recent contests a pattern.

Indulge me.

vs. Nebraska : 11-1 run by Nebraska to end regulation and force OT. The worst timeout of the modern era led, in part, to this debacle. 87-84 victory.

: 11-1 run by Nebraska to end regulation and force OT. The worst timeout of the modern era led, in part, to this debacle. 87-84 victory. @ Michigan State : 24-8 run by State that turned an eight-point lead into an eight-point defeat. 88-80 loss.

: 24-8 run by State that turned an eight-point lead into an eight-point defeat. 88-80 loss. @ Maryland: Seven-point lead vanished after Ty Rodgers didn’t block out on a missed free throw and Illinois clinging to a 66-59 lead. The game was tied for several possessions. Fortunately for Illinois, Maryland had a harder time making a shot than it did. 85-80 victory.

I fully realize that the Illini won two of these three games. A win is a win. I get it.

Learning a lesson in a win holds the same in a loss. To learn a lesson, however, behavior and outcomes must change. Without change, the lesson will become catastrophic in the NCAA Tournament.

The lack of “a true point guard” is now once again a hot topic among lazy media across the country. I’m going to go ahead a poke a few holes in that theory.

If this lack of PG play is so vital to a team’s success, how does Illinois seemingly build a 10-point lead in every game the first 30 minutes? The lack of PG play only shows up in the last quarter of the game?

Of course, these arguments are poppycock. I used the word lazy with great intent.

I’m not one to ask rhetorical questions regularly in columns. Sometimes that needs to happen, strictly to prove a point.

Lazy pertains to most of the media types not watching the games themselves, but seeing box scores and retrofitting these broken and illogical narratives into spaces of convenience.

Here’s a logical breakdown of what a “true point guard” does, with Big Ten ranks for Illinois.

Takes care of the ball : 3rd-lowest turnover rate (14.1%)

: 3rd-lowest turnover rate (14.1%) Makes free throws : 4th in free throws (77%)

: 4th in free throws (77%) Gets out in transition and puts pressure on the rim: TSJ leads Big Ten in transition points per game. This has allowed him to score 7.8 points a game at the line the last five contests.

“Runs” the offense : 2nd in OER (117.8) 117.8, behind Purdue (121.0). Purdue is 2.6% more efficient in conference play and they have a 7-foot-4 center who is going to win back-to-back National Player of the Year in Zack Edey. Shannon also missed five Big Ten games (Northwestern, @ Purdue, Michigan State, Maryland and @ Michigan).

: 2nd in OER (117.8) 117.8, behind Purdue (121.0). Purdue is 2.6% more efficient in conference play and they have a 7-foot-4 center who is going to win back-to-back National Player of the Year in Zack Edey. (Northwestern, @ Purdue, Michigan State, Maryland and @ Michigan). Plays defense on the other point guard: Illinois is 4th in DER (105.3). The Illinois defensive system is a little different the way that the roster is constructed. Underwood is transitioning to having Shannon ice ball screens/fight through them rather than “switch everything” or “switch five ways.”

I heard Saturday that Illinois is “vulnerable to dynamic point guards on defense.”

Yeah, and so is literally every single team in the NCAA, except maybe Houston. Maybe.

Let’s get back to any chance that Illinois can win the Big Ten regular season crown, or at least share it with Purdue. So, you’re saying there’s a chance? Maybe.

Here are the necessary components for Illinois to share a piece of the Big Ten crown.

Illinois wins ALL SIX remaining games : @ Penn State, Iowa, Minnesota, @ Wisconsin, Purdue, @ Iowa

: @ Penn State, Iowa, Minnesota, @ Wisconsin, Purdue, @ Iowa Purdue goes 4-2 in last six: @ Ohio State, Rutgers, @ Michigan, Michigan State and @ Illinois, Wisconsin

The chances aren’t great, to be honest. Illinois can only blame itself.

The home loss to Maryland remains the main obstacle in the pursuit of a Big Ten title. Throw in the choke job at Michigan State and Domask missing a 10-footer for the win at Northwestern and the picture becomes clearer as to why the Illini are in this position.

Now, let’s look ahead and see what needs to happen for the Illini to become an actual threat to make it to Phoenix for the Final Four.

The committee released its first Top 16 seeds for the upcoming NCAA Tournament. Illinois was announced as a No. 4 seed (No. 15 overall) and in a bracket with No. 1 Houston, No. 2 Marquette and No. 3 Alabama. This would have the Illini facing Houston in the Sweet 16.

Of the above bracket, I would put a wager on the first No. 2 and No. 3 to lose would be Marquette and Alabama, both in Illinois’ draw.

For these Illini, this would be nearly an ideal outcome.

If Underwood and his team can clean up a few of the issues that has plagued them in the recent close games, expect Illinois to move up a seed line by Selection Sunday.

The only way Illinois gets to the two-line is by winning all six regular season games remaining and winning the Big Ten Tournament in Minneapolis (hell, they’d be encroaching on the one-line at that point).

The only team that you do not want to see in your bracket in any circumstance is UCONN. They seem to be unbeatable at the moment, trouncing Marquette by almost 30 points in a top-four showdown on Saturday.

In the picture above, I have marked Guerrier for needed improvement as we head down the final stretch and into tournament time. If the Illini are to make a Sweet 16 run or better, these are the necessary role players and outcomes.

Luke Goode must make catch and shoot threes : Last five games, Goode is 3-of-17 (17.6%) and he only shot the ball ONE TIME against Maryland — and missed.

: Last five games, Goode is 3-of-17 (17.6%) and he only shot the ball ONE TIME against Maryland — and missed. Guerrier needs to rebound and score : Last five games, Guerrier is averaging only 7.8 points and 4.4 rebounds in only 20.6 minutes per game. Guerrier is 6-of-13 (46.2%) from three (in that stretch) and needs to shoot more.

: Last five games, Guerrier is averaging only 7.8 points and 4.4 rebounds in only 20.6 minutes per game. Guerrier is 6-of-13 (46.2%) from three (in that stretch) and needs to shoot more. Justin Harmon needs to make shots: Last five games, Harmon is averaging 7.0 points and is shooting 2-of-11 (18.2%) from three and playing 22.6 minutes a game.

Ty Rodgers needs to play more. At only 26.8 minutes a game, Rodgers has still been mega productive. Last five games: 7.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 65.2% from the field (15-23) and 81.8% on free throws (9-of-11).

This is the monkey off the back in Maryland. This is a bad pattern. This is the home stretch.

This is Illinois basketball.