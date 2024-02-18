It turns out Illinois actually can beat Maryland

Turns out Illinois actually can beat Maryland.

The Illini didn’t suffer their usual fate against the Terps on Saturday, closing out an 85-80 to exorcise a major demon of the Brad Underwood era.

They also backed up their top-4 seed placement in the selection committee’s first bracket reveal and now maintain firm control of second place in the Big Ten.

In a vacuum, it was a game the Illini needed to — and rightfully did — take care of in a February schedule that lacks quality and the type of opponents that truly move the needle.

But this win in College Park felt particularly significant for many reasons.

For starters, Illinois finally got the monkey off its back in Maryland.

Entering Saturday, Brad Underwood was 2-9 against the Terps since taking the reins in Champaign. The Xfinity Center was the only Big Ten arena he hadn’t yet won at.

Obviously, the Illini’s goals this season reach far beyond a Maryland squad that’s likely playing for an NIT berth, but beating this particular opponent draws an extra sigh of relief around Illini nation.

Never mind the fact that this Terrapin team presented some concerning matchup issues on paper for Illinois.

Jahmir Young profiles as the type of quick, explosive guard that Illinois has had major trouble staying attached to in recent weeks. He got his 28 points but took 23 shots to do it and was stymied down the stretch on the game’s most crucial possessions.

Julian Reese’s 20 points in Champaign were a big reason the Terps stole one. Illinois weathered his 18-point, 11-rebound double-double.

Maryland’s size and length on the perimeter also bothered the Illini’s offense in the first meeting and it entered play fifth nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency. Illinois delivered the highest point total the Terps have allowed all season in an 85-point outing.

An impressive performance all around for a matchup that far from draws cheers during the schedule release.

Illinois also overcame the late-game troubles that have plagued it of late.

For a moment, it looked like we were going to witness the same story from a week ago.

The Illini led 66-59 with 7:36 to play, only for Maryland to quickly even things at 68 as crunch time approached. This time however, Illinois had a response and closed out a hard-fought road victory instead of letting a valiant effort slip away.

A big reason for that? Finally buckling down and getting late stops on defense. It was far from a flawless defensive performance from the Illini as a whole but unlike in their recent late-game implosions against Michigan State, Nebraska and Northwestern, they found a way to show up on that end when it mattered. Maryland made just three shots in the final 5:30 and two came in semi-garbage time catch-up mode.

This play by Marcus Domask in particular was the unquestioned play of the game in my eyes.

A HUGE sequence ended with a CLUTCH and-one Coleman Hawkins @colehawk23 x @IlliniMBB pic.twitter.com/dLEVBB2a7w — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 18, 2024

It was a team effort to close the game out, with contributions from up and down the lineup. In addition to the above defensive play by Domask, he finished the game with 19 points, 12 rebounds, and made a huge go-ahead shot to halt a Maryland run.

Terrence Shannon’s aggressiveness, paired with his defense on Young, helped finish things off. Coleman Hawkins and even Justin Harmon chipped in late buckets as well. The Illini got it from everyone and needed it to win a Big Ten road game.

No backbreaking turnovers was a pleasant sight as well.

This win marks the Illini’s best road victory of the season, and one that should give them confidence.

While beating this version of Maryland is far from a marquee win that’s going to stand at the top of the Illini’s resume, it does represent their most impressive road victory of the season up to this point.

Until Saturday, the Illini’s three true road wins were against the conference’s bottom-dwellers — Michigan, Ohio State and Rutgers (albeit a team playing much better since the eligibility of Jeremiah Williams). This Terps team boasts far more talent and has been more competitive throughout the season than the Illini’s three previous roadkill.

After missed opportunities against Northwestern and Michigan State, Illinois should feel good about finally getting over the hump in a tough road environment. It may not be the biggest resume boost, but it should certainly serve as a confidence boost heading into the stretch run of the season.

The win moves Illinois to 4-3 on the road in Big Ten play — the only team outside of Purdue with a winning record away from home. Since the 2019-20 season, Brad Underwood’s squad has been the best road team in the conference, a feat that shouldn’t go unnoticed.

As far as any concerns about this year’s team being able to turn their strong road efforts into wins? The Illini have, at least momentarily, put those to rest.

This team may be becoming March-ready after all.