No. 14 Illinois sneaks by Maryland in hard-fought win

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — After a mostly back and forth game, the Illini pulled away and were able to seal a 85-80 victory over Maryland. Terrence Shannon Jr. led the way with 27 points.

Shannon and Marcus Domask accounted for over 54% of Illinois’ total points as the two veterans made clutch plays down the stretch.

Domask made a key rebound late giving Illinois the ball with under a minute left up by four. After a questionable gameplan from Maryland to let the clock wind down to twenty seconds, Shannon was able to ice the game after sinking six straight free throws to close this one out.

In Illinois’ first win at Maryland since 2011, the orange and blue were able to break their five-game losing streak in College Park in nail-biting fashion. This was also the first EVER win for the Illini at Maryland in Big Ten play as the Terrapins joined the conference in 2014.

With the win, the Illini become the second team in the Big Ten with double digit wins in conference play. Illinois now trails Purdue by two games in the conference standings.

As it stands right now, the Illini would get a coveted double bye come Big Ten Tournament time as they sit comfortably as a top-four seed in the conference.

The Illini came out firing in this one, making three of their first four shots from three. Their first seven shot attempts were all from behind the arc.

Illinois (19-6, 10-4) didn’t trail Maryland (14-12, 6-9) until just under seven minutes left in the first half when the Terps took a 27-26 lead.

After trading the lead back and forth in the final minutes of the first, the orange and blue were able to take a 43-38 lead into halftime. Domask led Illini scorers with 13 points at the break.

Illinois finished the half on a 15-6 run and made five of their last six shots heading into the half.

Starting the second, the Illini took their biggest lead of the game up 47-40. That didn’t last too long though.

With Illinois barely holding on to their lead in the last 10 minutes, their performance from the free throw line ended up being the difference in this one.

Saying the refs were whistle happy in this one would be an understatement, as there were 47 total personal fouls called in the game and 65 total free throws attempted.

In the last matchup between these two, Maryland doubled Illinois in points in the paint outscoring them 52-26. The Illini kept it much closer in this one though, as the Terps only outscored the Illini by 8 points down low.

Even in a loss, Maryland’s Jahmir Young led all scorers with 28 points. He wasn’t very efficient however, shooting just 8-of-23 from the floor.

The Illini now improve to 4-4 on the road in Big Ten play this season. They now join Purdue as the only two teams in the conference to have a .500 or better record in away games in league play.

But most importantly, Brad Underwood finally got his first ever win at Maryland. Hopefully, there are many more to come.

YOU GOTTA SEE THIS

You can’t come out of the game much better than this. Coleman Hawkins from deep to kick things off.

Coleman Hawkins hits a B1G @IlliniMBB three-pointer to start the game off! pic.twitter.com/ANjL9Rynt4 — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) February 17, 2024

Domask somehow gets this circus shot to fall late in the first half.

Hawkins with a perfect shot fake leading to a finish down low.

Hawkins was a human highlight reel in this one. Here’s another clutch and-one late bucket.

Getting work done.



: FOX pic.twitter.com/qcNzkr42dI — Illinois on BTN (@IllinoisOnBTN) February 18, 2024

SOUND SMART

Illinois was lights out from the charity stripe in this one shooting 32-of-36 from the free throw line.

The orange and blue were stingy with their perimeter defense, holding the Terps to just 4-of-18 from three on 22.2% shooting

Illinois was ahead for most of the time in this one, as they led Maryland for 36:33 throughout the game.

Ty Rodgers had a huge impact on the court, leading all players with a +20 effort on the floor. No other player was higher than a +9 (TSJ) in the game.

TWEET OF THE GAME

One of the weirder moments in college basketball this season.

Kevin Willard catches a bad Illinois pass before it goes out of bounds, Terrence Shannon argues it should be Illinois’ ball, and Willard has some words for TSJ pic.twitter.com/ja6VCzOHro — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 17, 2024

UP NEXT

The Illini are back on the road as they head to State College to take on Penn State next Wednesday.

Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on BTN.