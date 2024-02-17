2024 March Madness Bracket Preview: Illinois named No. 15 overall team

Before Illinois’ matchups with Maryland on Saturday, the Illini were named the No. 15 overall seed in the NCAA March Madness Men’s Bracket Preview show on CBS.

We are less than a month away from Selection Sunday, and right now the Illini would be a No. 4 seed in the tournament, which is pretty good for the team coming off last year’s No. 9 seed (and first-round exit vs. Arkansas). No. 1Houston, No. 2 Marquette and No. 3 Alabama are the top three seeds in Illinois’ South region.

Purdue (No. 1 overall), UCONN, Houston and Arizona rounded out the top-four seeds on Saturday.

Does this have any bearing on next month? I guess. This is the committee’s thoughts on where things stand right now, and Illinois is certainly getting some national attention with its 18-6 (9-4 Big Ten) start.

The full 68-team field will be announced Sunday, March 17 on CBS.

Let us know what you think of Illinois’ seeding in the comments.