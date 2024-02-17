How to Watch No. 14 Illinois at Maryland: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming and Odds

How to Watch No. 14 Illinois at Maryland

Game Time: 4:30 pm

TV Channel: FOX

Online Streaming: FOX Sports GO

Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Odds: ILL -2.5, O/U 139.5

Quick Hits

No. 14 Illinois Fighting Illini (18-6, 9-4 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Brad Underwood (7th season, 132-85 record)

Last Game: 97-68 win over Michigan

Maryland Terrapins (14-11, 6-8 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Kevin Willard (2nd season, 36-24 record)

Last Game: 78-66 win over Iowa

What Happened the Last Time These Two Played?

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — That was ugly.

Although it came into Sunday afternoon against the Maryland Terrapins as near-double-digit favorites, Illinois’ struggles were more apparent than ever.

Both teams traded punches in the first half, but Maryland took a charge in the second half and held an eight-point lead with under six minutes to go.

But Brad Underwood’s team fought back to a five-point deficit with a minute remaining. With the crowd on its feet, Maryland’s star guard Jahmir Young charged down the court on the fast break.

Looking up, he found a wide-open Jordan Geromino near the basket. The forward slammed it home, giving the Terrapins the exclamation point in a stunning upset win.

Illinois fell apart offensively in the second half, and the Terrapin duo of Young and Julian Reese were too much for the Illini to overcome in a 76-67 loss.