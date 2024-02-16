How Illinois can prove it’s ready for a deep run in March

There are seven games left before the Big Ten Tournament rocks the Twin Cities. This is the time for Illinois Basketball to grit its collective teeth and fight through to the end of the regular season.

This team has high expectations and higher aspirations. It’s no secret that this roster was constructed to conquer late-game, late-season, and late-tournament obstacles. Results have been mixed so far, but more positive than perilous.

The most recent drubbing of the Wolverines showcased what Illinois can do to a team it physically and mentally outmatches. Sure, Michigan has its fair share of highly-touted recruits, but Illinois’ band of studs has more cohesion and experience.

But the loss in East Lansing was a stark, violent reminder that collapses strike with the stealth precision of a military sniper. As a wise man once sang, “you never hear the shot that takes you down.”

So how can this team overcome its Achilles heels? Here are some factors I’m looking at in the stretch run. How Illinois answers these questions could go a long way to understanding the club’s trajectory.

Is Terrence Shannon Jr. a really amazing player or a true NPOY candidate?

Watching TSJ against Michigan was a thing of beauty. He was ruthlessly efficient over 40-minutes like John Paddock was in one miraculous drive in Minneapolis. He scored 31 points after putting up 28 points in a loss to Sparty in which he carried an Illini team that booted the game in the waning moments.

Shannon looked dominant in both games. But against Michigan State, his star power wasn’t enough to stave off a comeback bid that was aided by Marcus Domask’s best Kadarius Toney impression. It was a humiliating final few minutes that left the Illini looking like the team that played Arkansas last March. And if Shannon can’t take the Illini to conquering hero status in those moments, what does that say?

He has to be truly transcendent. And to his credit, he has demonstrated the ability to be just that. But it’s no longer an ornament. It’s the whole damned tree.

Will the backcourt rotation ever make sense?

I’ve spent plenty of time verbally smacking the ignoramuses who say Ty Rodgers isn’t a “true point guard.” So I don’t need to rehash how those people need to read a book…any books…about basketball not written by a Boomer.

But why is Ty Rodgers yanked from games during crunch time? He’s not sloppy with the ball. He is an excellent defender. He has improved his foul shooting to a respectable 66% on the season. He’s definitely one of the five best players on the team. So why isn’t he trusted to stay on the court during big moments?

Someone please tell me where they think Ty’s makeup won’t allow him to thrive in the clutch. I am failing to see it.

And furthermore, the stop/start spot minutes for Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn have been off-putting. Yes, the young man is still taking his lumps. But he plays with a similar aggressive ferocity to Terrence Shannon. His relentless, lustful playmaking on both ends of the floor is an impact trait ready to be unleashed. Why doesn’t he get more opportunities early in games to be a true reserve menace? He could make an Andres Feliz-like impact. Only Feliz with better shooting and equal parts dog in him. And who wouldn’t want that?

DGL could be a key piece next season when Justin Harmon, Shannon, and Marcus Domask all move on. He’s been in the program for long enough to see more looks.

Also, Michigan State’s guards gave Illinois trouble. Having a player like DGL to combine with Shannon and Rodgers in spurts could give Illinois a violently assertive look against battle-tested backcourts.

Speaking of Ty Rodgers…

How will Illinois respond in its second game against the Boilermakers?

Two games stand out as major tests for the Illini. One is a game in Madison against a formerly overachieving Badgers squad that looks like the team from the movie Hoosiers.

The other is a matchup in Champaign against Matt Painter and his highly-touted team of guys who won’t see the second weekend of the tournament either.

(Just kidding, Purdue fans. I’m sure they all have televisions and DVRs. They can see whatever they want. If not, Coach Underwood can certainly share his passwords.)

The matchup in West Lafayette was a crystalizing moment. Zach Edey took Ty Rodgers out of the game. That absence made a huge difference. Illinois has to figure out a way to avoid the literal and strategic traps of the Boilermakers. The floor stretchers have to convert their catch-and-shoot chances. The bigs have to get back to cleaning the glass like colleagues clean up my language after I’ve been drinking.

Illinois has regressed defensively and in terms of rebounding in the past few weeks. That won’t bode well if this team plans on rising to the level of its ability in March. Punking Purdue at State Farm would be a bold statement of the veracity of those plans.

Is Marcus Domask okay?

Marcus Domask has been a revelation in the Big Ten. He’s the blueprint (along with Andres Feliz) for the Illini “step up in competition” transfer who can make a genuine impact in huge games.

But the SIU transfer’s shot has been murky at best from time to time. Yes, he does often find other ways to contribute. His ability as a distributor in the half-court is a valuable asset. But his run of butterfingers against Izzo’s crew represented the opposite of the tough, smart, dependable player who has emerged this season.

He’s still an all-conference player. He is a key figure in Illinois reaching its trajectory.

In 2016, before almost every game, Cubs manager Joe Maddon said to his leadoff hitter Dexter Fowler, “You go, we go.” Perhaps Brad Underwood should remind Domask of this when he is screaming at Domask like Fran when he finds out he has to recruit a kid in an urban area.

Can Illinois play big?

With Coleman Hawkins and Quincy Guerrier being inside-out threats, Illinois can play its versatile guards and wings for as long as they want.

But what about more minutes for Dain Dainja? Sure, if he earns them.

How about a little Amani Hansberry (when he’s healthy and ready) at the end of the first half?

Dainja can score inside. He is a skilled big who reminds me of a poor man’s Corliss Williamson or Sean May when he gets it on the block. The young man can get buckets. He just can’t give up as many on the other end.

Seeing Dain go from starter to playing under 10 minutes per game in the era of the transfer portal is a visually stunning transition. Hopefully, it’ll be a quality-over-quantity impact as the games grow larger and the stakes get higher.

Where will the Illini be seeded?

Yes, I am confident this is a tournament team. Sure, I think they will be a relatively high seed. But with an experienced group of versatile players who drink from the keg of glory and not the Monster Energy case at Picadilly, I don’t worry as much about difficult matchups. I worry more about a coaching staff that doesn’t always adjust in-game in the most sophisticated fashion.

Saturday’s tilt against Jahmir Young and Maryland will be a good test of where this team stands after a punch-counterpunch sequence with the Michigan schools. A sluggish performance will bring more doubt and cast more clouds of suspicion over the season.

But a convincing win will…well, it’ll be business-as-usual and everyone will move on worrying about the next potential sky-is-falling calamity.