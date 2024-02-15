Adalia McKenzie shines as Illinois upsets Penn State

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Illinois showed up big in a critical conference matchup.

Illinois visited Penn State and looked to get back on track after having lost two of its last three following a stretch where it looked like the Illini were on the verge of a late-season surge.

Both teams had been struggling as of late, but the Illini separated themselves in the third quarter as the Illini upset the Lady Lions, 86-71, on Thursday night.

Early on, the matchup looked like it was going to be a scrappy one. Both teams struggled to drive in the paint and committed multiple turnovers.

Penn State played sluggish to start and the Illini defense never allowed the Lady Lions to find their rhythm as Illinois handed Penn State its fourth straight loss.

Penn State’s Leilani Kapinus dominated early as it felt like she was everywhere on the court forcing turnovers and scoring 6 points in the first quarter.

However, in the second quarter, an Adalia McKenzie steal and score sparked an Illinois 10-0 run. But following the surge in momentum, the Illini went scoreless in the last 2 minutes of the half.

Despite Penn State guard Moriah Murray hitting a buzzer-beater three to end the first half, Illinois went into the locker room with a three-point lead, 38-35.

McKenzie and Makira Cook found most of their success driving inside the paint and drawing fouls, as both scored double figures in the first half.

Thursday night’s matchup began as a neck-to-neck battle, and Illinois has struggled to close out close games all season. The question remained, how would Illinois respond in the second half?

The Illini rose to the occasion.

Penn State went on a quick four-point run to open the third quarter but beyond the opening minutes, the Lady Lions largely struggled to muster enough momentum to make it close.

Illinois played as efficiently as it had been all season in the third quarter, shooting 55% from the field and forcing 10 turnovers.

Penn State’s Ashley Owusu gave the Lady Lions a chance to compete in the second half as she finished with 15 points along with Kapinus’ nine rebounds, but ultimately the Illinois offense got hot and the Illini never looked back.

The Illini continued to find success inside the paint and the defense was able to limit one of the better three-point shooting teams in the Big Ten, as they held the Lady Lions to 29% from three.

Illinois cruised through the ladder half of the fourth to close out the game as Penn State had no answers for Illinois.

McKenzie was the clear ‘X’ factor that generated the momentum for Illinois. Her aggressive play created opportunities for everyone as five Illini ended the night scoring double digits. She finished the night leading all scorers with 18 points, three assists and three steals.

Gretchen Dolan’s development

One of the five Illini who finished scoring double digits was freshman Gretchen Dolan. Dolan showed flashes of brilliance Thursday night, finishing the night with 11 points and four assists. Since Jada Peebles’ season-ending injury, Dolan has had to step up.

Ultimately, this could pay dividends in her development. If she keeps getting key minutes, she could be ahead of schedule in her development and not only be a key part of the Illinois program for years to come, but she has the potential to be a star in the Big Ten.

UP NEXT

The Illini will travel back to Champaign and will prepare for the arrival of No. 14 Indiana — a team Illinois struggled against earlier this season.

Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. Monday and will be available to stream on BTN.