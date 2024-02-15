‘I was ecstatic’: Illinois welcomes new LB, WR coaches

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois welcomed two of its newest coaches on Thursday through a press conference that took place at the Fighting Illini Center for Excellence. Archie McDaniel and Justin Stepp were available to the media for the first time dressed in the orange and blue befitting an Illini.

Archie McDaniel is the program’s new linebackers coach, replacing Andy Buh, who was fired in January. He joins after spending three seasons with the Houston Cougars as their linebackers coach. Prior to Houston, he spent a lot of time in Texas and surrounding states, with stops at Texas State, New Mexico and SMU, among others.

“You know, being a Texas guy, I have a ton of relationships in that state that will last a lifetime,” McDaniel said. “So naturally, we want to take advantage of some relationships in certain places, but I’m excited about the opportunity to recruit the best players the country has to offer.”

Head coach Bret Bielema has previously spoken about recruiting more from the state of Texas. The Lone Star State is a hotbed of football talent, but Illinois has just managed two commitments from it since its 2020 recruiting class.

Bringing in names from his home state will without a doubt be one of the former Aggie’s biggest tasks as a part of Bielema’s staff.

“Smart, tough, dependable,” is how McDaniel described his coaching philosophy for his linebackers. He was also clear about the off-field approach he has for his position players, saying, “Our relationship is going to be one of the most important things to me.”

McDaniel, who says he has family in Chicago, says that Illinois isn’t foreign to him. Despite this, the team’s spring scrimmage will actually be his first time watching football at Memorial Stadium.

“Just seeing how guys can handle situational football,” McDaniel said in terms of how he will watch the Orange and Blue Spring Game, which is set for April 20. “See how guys can go out there in a game-type atmosphere and just go play.”

“I want the game to be the easiest part of what they do. [I want to] put them in situations in practice that challenge them mentally, physically and emotionally and get the bad crap out of the way there,” he said. “So now when you get to the game, the cream rises to the [top] and you’re in the locker room at the end of four quarters, celebrating, throwing Gatorade all over the place, and getting ready to do it again next week.”

McDaniel is also the president of the Minority Coaches Advancement Association (MCAA), an association that “provides awareness to the issues affecting appropriate minority representation for men and women within athletics and athletic administration” according to its website.

“Minorities in positions of leadership, coordinator roles and head coaching roles, are extremely low, McDaniel said. He said that of the 1,300 or so play-calling positions in college football, only 200 are held by minorities. “Our only focus is preparation and just bringing awareness to what’s going on.”

Having spent most of his life in Texas, McDaniel is aware of the difference in weather in Houston and Champaign but seems up for the challenge.

“I’m not concerned about [the weather] at all,” he said, describing a time he got snowed in while he was coaching at Tulsa.

“I opened up the door and the snow was this high,” he said while holding his hand up to his chest with a wide smile on his face. “I’ve experienced the hottest of days and I’ve experienced five or six feet of snow. I’m just happy to be here and go to work.”

Justin Stepp, the team’s new wide receivers coach after George McDonald took the job at Ole Miss, is an unfamiliar name to most in Champaign, but a familiar one for Bielema and offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr.

Stepp worked with Lunney for two years at Arkansas after Bielema’s tenure with the Razorbacks ended. Before South Carolina and Arkansas, Stepp had stops at SMU and Appalachian State as their wide receivers coaches. Stepp said that Lunney and his Razorback players spoke highly of Bielema, which also made the decision an easy one.

“I’d always watched the Big Ten and kept up with it,” Stepp said. “Watching Coach B and listening to the way the kids talk about him, I didn’t think [this opportunity] was something I could turn down. I was ecstatic when Barry called me.”

Much like coach McDaniel, who said the biggest thing in his recruiting approach is being honest, Stepp says that the quality behind his recruiting success is being genuine. He said, “There’s no secret sauce or anything with what I do.”

“I didn’t think it was something that I could turn down, I was ecstatic,” Stepp said about his outlook when the possibility of coming to Illinois arose.

“It is different, you know?” Stepp said about the defenses he will go up against in the Big Ten. “New things, new challenges and you look forward to those things as a coach.”

A lot of Stepp’s journey to Champaign has been about that. Stepping out of his comfort zone. He says that in one of his first conversations with him, Bielema told him that “as a man, you grow more when you’re uncomfortable.”

“I was in a very comfortable situation,” Stepp said. He was close to his parents in South Carolina and his wife’s family in Arkansas. “I think [this] was a chance to go and do something on our own, kind of get away where we’re not real close with family.”

Wednesday was the first day that both Stepp and McDaniels could see their position players move, as they described.

“I was really impressed with some of the length we have in the room,” Stepp said about his first impressions of his group of receivers.

“The best players that I’ve had the chance to coach were the absolute hardest workers,” he said, highlighting South Carolina’s Xavier Legette, who is projected to be a first-round draft pick in this year’s NFL Draft.

Illinois’ current receiving corps is relatively young, with the only returning upperclassmen being Pat Bryant and Alexander Capka-Jones. The youth of his group excites Stepp as it provides an opportunity for him to create a hardworking culture early.

“You get young guys in here and you can kind of mold them the way you want to.”

Mark it. Circle it. Underline it.



We will see you on April 20th for the Spring Game!#Illini // #HTTO // #famILLy pic.twitter.com/6RTMoYzirP — Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) February 9, 2024

Illinois fans will get a first taste of the 2024 football season on Saturday, April 20th for the annual Orange and Blue Spring Game. The game will be free and open to the public, and kickoff will be at 1 p.m.

The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.