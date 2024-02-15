Ayo Dosunmu is having the best stretch of his career

If you haven’t been keeping up with the Chicago Bulls lately, you’re not alone.

It’s been hard to get excited about a team seemingly stuck in mediocrity without a clear path forward. Currently, the Bulls sit at 26-29 at the NBA’s All-Star break — good for 9th place in the Eastern Conference.

But for those of us in Illini country, there has been one reason to tune in to the Bulls over the past few months — the emergence of Ayo Dosunmu.

The Illinois legend is in the midst of the best stretch of his professional career, averaging 15.6 points and 3.3 assists over his last 15 games. During that time period, he’s made eight starts and been firmly entrenched in Billy Donovan’s rotation playing 32.4 minutes per game, scoring in double figures in all but one performance.

On Monday night against the Atlanta Hawks, Ayo poured in a career-high 29 points to go along with 7 assists in a come-from-behind Bulls victory.

Ayo Dosunmu last night:



29 points

12-18 FG

5-7 3PT

7 assists

1 block

1 steal

& the WIN pic.twitter.com/HMuL0KesbW — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) February 13, 2024

It’s been a standout season as a whole for Dosunmu, who is in the first year of a 3-year, $21 million deal he signed with the Bulls during the offseason. He’s averaging a career-high 10.1 points per game.

When the season began, it appeared Dosunmu would have to settle for a limited role towards the end of the Bulls’ rotation. But his minutes have been consistently productive, and a season-ending foot injury to former All-Star Zach LaVine along with various injuries to Patrick Williams and Alex Caruso have opened the door for Ayo to take on a vastly increased role. He has undoubtedly made the most of his opportunity.

Perhaps the most notable improvement this year for the third-year guard? 3-point shooting, in which Dosunmu is shooting 41% on the season and 53% over his last 15 games. In his last three outings, Dosunmu has erupted for a combined 14 threes, tied for second in the NBA during the timespan trailing only the greatest shooter of all time, Stephen Curry.

This all comes on the heels of Dosunmu posting the first 50/40/90 month in Chicago Bulls franchise history in January.

Long story short: Ayo Dosunmu has been balling. Maybe you should think about catching a Bulls game after the All-Star break to watch the former Illini continue to make Champaign proud.