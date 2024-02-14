To win in March, Illinois needs to maximize Ty Rodgers

He started as a point guard, now he’s a forward. Lots has been asked of Ty Rodgers, and he has accomplished everything he needed to.

The effort and strength that Rodgers plays with will make him successful no matter where he plays, but his new role has put him in a position to really excel.

The hustle effect

When the season first started, Rodgers was advertised as the starting point guard. He still brings the ball up every once in a while, but when Marcus Domask is on the court he is the real “true” point guard, if there even is one.

What comes along with Rodgers no longer working the point is offensive rebounds. In the first six games of the season, his offensive rebound numbers were:

0, 1, 0, 1, 4, 0

Being at the point did not give him his full range to execute hustle plays that he now can as a true forward. His last five games for offensive rebounds:

1, 5, 4, 2, 3

His overall average on the season is 2.1, which is already almost top-100 in the nation. His average over the last five games is a solid 3 ORPG, which if he had this number over the entire season, he would be tied for 52nd in the nation.

It's also important to note that of those 51 player ahead of Rodgers, most of them are centers, and the ones who aren’t are mostly all over 6-foo-7. Rodgers is 6-foot-6.

His hustle defense is also important to note here. When asked, he could guard pretty much any position, even though he is mostly tasked with guarding the point.

The point guard issue

The biggest critique coming into this season for Illinois basketball was that there was not a point guard to run the team. Rodgers was the guy, but people questioned that because he really is meant to play like a forward, and can't shoot like a traditional point guard (or much at all).

The weird thing about it is that last year’s team had two true point guards, Jayden Epps and Skyy Clark. Yet this year’s team seems more well-rounded and built for success. It is the new wave of positionless basketball that is going around, and with it, Rodgers’ role has changed dramatically.

There was so much concern about Rodgers not being able to play the point at the beginning, and yet now I’m not sure this team even has a point guard that plays regularly, and it serves to benefit everyone.

At this point of the season compared to the entire last year, Rodgers already has more points, about just as many rebounds, a higher field goal percentage, more blocks, much less fouls, and a lot more assists. In other words, getting Rodgers out of the role of playing as a point guard has improved his game in pretty much every single facet.

He is able to use booty ball and bully ball in the paint, because he is often guarded by the opponent’s point guard. He is able to drive to the basket to get rebounds, and he is passing the ball more efficiently.

Epps and Clark were both great basketball players, and it shows with how they are playing on their current teams. Epps is averaging 18/4/2 at Georgetown, and Clark is averaging 13/3/3 at Louisville (although, both are losing A LOT of games). That being said, I would almost rather not have them on the team, because they don’t fit the bill of how the Illini plays now.

If either or both of those guys stayed on the team this year, the style of play still would have been driven through a point guard, and I do not think the team has the success it is currently having.

As for Rodgers, he is coming into his own in the position he is meant to be playing, and as a sophomore, great things are coming.