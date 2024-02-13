Nick Allegretti played with a torn UCL in the Super Bowl

Nick Allegretti is as tough as they come, but we already knew that.

The former Illinois captain reportedly played in Super Bowl LVIII with a torn UCL, after tearing the ligament in the second quarter of the Chiefs’ epic 25-22 overtime win.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that a MRI after the game suffered Allegretti suffered a full tear.

Allegretti got a chance to start the Super Bowl due to an injury to starter Joe Thuney.

In a post on X on Tuesday, Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes wrote: “Beast man! We told him we needed him out there and he didn’t miss a snap!”

Beast man! We told him we needed him out there and he didn’t miss a snap! @Gretti_53 https://t.co/er2LfUDiVS — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 13, 2024

Allegretti now has three Super Bowl titles, the most by any former Illini.