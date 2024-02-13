Shannon Jr. explodes for 31 in No. 14 Illinois’ romp over Michigan

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — What’s new?

Brad Underwood & Co. once again were able to get it done against Juwan Howard and Michigan.

Terrence Shannon Jr. (31 points) had his best game since returning from suspension, and No. 14 Illinois secured the season sweep of Michigan in a bounce-back 97-68 win Tuesday night at State Farm Center. Howard’s Wolverines are now 0-8 against the Illini.

On the heels of a road game Illinois let get away, this felt like the ultimate get-right opportunity against a Michigan team that was without leading scorer Dug McDaniel (suspension).

It was exactly that type of game.

What was a close game in the first half for a bit became ... not so close. A ridiculous shooting night for the Illini (18-6, 9-4 Big Ten) was the big factor in this one, as the team shot a collective 58.1% from the field and 50% from distance. Early in the second half, both stats were over 61%.

Another big winning factor was the assist to turnover ratio. Illinois dished it out 17 times as a team while only coughing it up eight times.

Supplementing Shannon in double figures were Quincy Gurrier (10), Marcus Domask (13) and Coleman Hawkins (17), who each contributed nice nights of their own.

On the topic of defense, it was a big emphasis heading into this matchup. Illinois held Michigan (8-17, 3-11 Big Ten) to under 30% shooting in the first eight minutes, and it seemed as if good adjustments were made.

The Wolverines would fight back though, increasing their percentage to over 40 and cutting an Illini lead that was 11 down to just four.

From there, the burners were turned on.

A 20-6 run — where Shannon Jr. scored 15 of the 20 and dropped in four threes — ensued, giving the orange and blue a comfortable 18-point halftime lead.

Shannon’s 19 points in the half led all scorers, and the Illinois star was an incredibly efficient 7-of-10 from the field.

In the second half, Illinois’ halftime lead would grow to as many as 37. The orange and blue went up 30 just under the 15-minute mark. From there, Michigan’s deficit stayed greater than 25 points.

Illinois even unleashed the bench with over nine minutes left in the game, giving its stars some much-needed rest ahead of the final stretch of Big Ten play.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

BULLSEYE: In the first half, Illinois made it clear it was going to take threes. It made most of the attempts.

In the first half, the Illini shot 57.1% from deep (8-14), with Shannon dropping in four of the makes. In the second half, Illinois went 4-of-10 from distance.

Michigan’s only three-point make came with just over a minute to play.

FREE THROWS: One of the more efficient games from the charity stripe for the Illini this season. The team shot 13-of-15 from the free throw line, which certainly provides optimism moving ahead.

FIRST POINTS OF THE YEAR: Walk-on Max Williams made a pair of free throws during Illinois’ final offensive possession. The points were the DePaul transfer’s first points in Orange and Blue.

The crowd — and bench — loved it.

YOU GOTTA SEE THIS

TSJ was indeed on fire.

TSJ and No. 14 @IlliniMBB are on an absolute tear.



: Peacock pic.twitter.com/ida1vpg0sk — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) February 14, 2024

SOUND SMART

Illinois now leads the all-time series against Michigan 95-85.

At State Farm Center, the Illini improved to 60-28 over the Wolverines.

This is Illinois’ eighth-straight win over Michigan (again, all lost by Juwan Howard).

Illinois’ longest win streak ever against Michigan was 11 games between 2000-06. Three more wins in a row would tie that win streak.

TWEET OF THE GAME

Welcome to our life during football season.

What do you even tweet about a basketball team that’s down 32? — Maize n Brew (@MaizenBrew) February 14, 2024

UP NEXT

Illinois looks to go 2-0 this week as it heads out east to College Park for a rematch with Maryland.

Tipoff against the Terrapins will be at 4:30 p.m. and will be aired on FOX.