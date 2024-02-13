How to Watch No. 14 Illinois vs Michigan: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch Illinois vs Michigan

Game Time: 6 p.m.

TV Channel: None

Online Streaming: Peacock (You can register for Peacock here. Plans start at $5.99/month, and are even cheaper for students.)

Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Odds: ILL -16, O/U 153.5

Quick Hits

No. 14 Illinois Fighting Illini (17-6, 8-4 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Brad Underwood (7th Season, 131-85)

Last Game: 88-80 loss at Michigan State

Gameday Reading:

Michigan Wolverines (8-16, 3-10 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Juwan Howard (5th Season, 87-62)

Last Game: 79-59 loss at Nebraska

Gameday Reading:

What happened the last time these two played?

Earlier this season, Illinois went into Ann Arbor and left with a road victory, 88-73.

It had some unexpected help at the game too, as the Orange Krush made a surprise appearance.

Additionally, Brad Underwood is still undefeated against Juwan Howard (7-0).