Illinois drops in AP poll after loss at Michigan State

Back down they go.

After a one-game week featuring an offensive implosion in Saturday’s loss at Michigan State, Illinois checked in at No. 14 in Monday’s new AP top 25.

The Illini spent last week at No. 10. Heading into last week, Illinois had been flip-flopping each week at No. 10 or No. 14.

No surprise there with the Illini laying an egg once again, unable to capture a season sweep of Tom Izzo and the Spartans.

Still some work ahead for Illinois in the final stretch of Big Ten play, starting this week with games at home against Michigan (Tuesday) and on the road at Maryland (Saturday). Should be two wins, but you never know with this team.

Other Big Ten notables: