Tommy DeVito’s rookie season ends with a Super Bowl ad

Tommy DeVito had a sensational rookie season for an undrafted quarterback out of Illinois.

And his rookie season ended Sunday before Super Bowl LVIII with a Super Bowl ad for Pizza Hut.

DeVito stars in the ad with actress Antonia Gentry, who stars in Netflix’s Ginny & Georgia.

In the ad, they make references to “Tommy Cutlets,” which became his nickname after it came out that DeVito, who lives at home while playing for the Giants, eats his mom’s chicken cutlets. A big perk of living at home.

The ad is for #cuppingseason, a play on #CuffingSeason. Don’t ask. You don’t want to know.

DeVito had a rookie season unlike any other, as he filled in as the Giants’ starter in the second half of the year and led them to several wins, including a Monday night thriller against the Packers.