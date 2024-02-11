Former Illinois star Nick Allegretti wins third Super Bowl

Nick Allegretti has another ring.

The Illinois great won his third NFL championship with the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday’s Super Bowl LVIII when the Chiefs took down the 49ers in overtime. That’s the most titles for any former Illini player.

While Allegretti played sparingly in his first two Super Bowl titles with the Chiefs, he had the opportunity to start on the offensive line in this year’s game due to an injury to Joe Thuney.

All season, the Chiefs have had nothing but great things to say about the former Illini star — and that included Travis Kelce.

“Nick has been year in, year out Mr. Reliable every single time he gets the opportunity to go in there,” Kelce said on his podcast after the Chiefs won the AFC Championship last month. “To play as good as he did and to play as big as he did in that moment, in that game, we couldn’t have did it without you brother.”

Allegretti, an Illinois team captain in 2017 and 2018, won his first title with the Chiefs as a rookie in 2020. For comparison, he won only six games during his final two years in Champaign.

The 27-year-old — a seventh-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft — scored his first touchdown in a playoff game against the Steelers two years ago.

Last year, Allegretti’s wife delivered twins just hours before the Chiefs’ second Super Bowl win this era.

Couldn’t have happened to a better person. Congrats, Nick!