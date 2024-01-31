Ayo Dosunmu completes first 50/40/90 month in Bulls history

History for Ayo Dosunmu.

The Illinois legend completed the first 50/40/90 month in Chicago Bulls history with his performance Wednesday night against the Hornets.

Dosunmu made 53% of his shots in January. He also splashed 46% of his three-point attempts, and 91% of his free throws.

It’s a feat that the great Michael Jordan never even accomplished.

On top of that, he has averaged more than 12 points per game, 2 rebounds per game, and 2 assists per game in January.

With Bulls’ All-Star Zach LaVine possibly having already played his last game with Chicago on Jan. 18 due to a lingering right ankle sprain, this has given players such as Dosunmu and point guard Coby White the opportunity to step up into much bigger roles.

LaVine is expected to continue to sit until he is ultimately dealt ahead of the trade deadline on Feb. 8. This would allow Dosunmu to secure much more playing time moving forward this year.

Even though Dosunmu has only started seven games this season, his role has dramatically increased in the absence of Lavine. In the 2023-24 campaign, he is averaging a career-high 9 points per game and 81.5% from the free throw line.

With the season just over the halfway mark, the Bulls currently find themselves in the nine seed in the eastern conference, which would have them in the play-in tournament competing for a chance at a playoff spot.