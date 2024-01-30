Ayo Dosunmu nearing first 50/40/90 month in Bulls history

Even the great Michael Jordan never accomplished this feat in the Windy City.

In his third season with the Chicago Bulls, Ayo Dosunmu has thrived when he’s been called on to take a larger role.

With the new year fully underway, this former Illinois All-American has stepped his game up quite a bit in historic fashion.

With just two games left in January, Dosunmu is on pace to become the first Bulls player in history to average at least 50% on field goals, 40% from three, and 90% from the free throw line over the course of a calendar month.

Since the start of 2024, the third-year guard is averaging 50% from the floor, 43% from behind the arc, and 90% from the charity stripe.

On top of that, he has averaged 12.1 points per game, 2.8 rebounds per game, and 2.5 assists per game in the month of January.

With Bulls’ All-Star Zach LaVine possibly having already played his last game with Chicago on Jan. 18 due to a lingering right ankle sprain, this has given players such as Dosunmu and point guard Coby White the opportunity to step up into much bigger roles.

LaVine is expected to continue to sit until he is ultimately dealt ahead of the trade deadline on Feb. 8. This would allow Dosunmu to secure much more playing time moving forward this year.

Even though Dosunmu has only started seven games this season, his role has dramatically increased in the absence of Lavine. In the 2023-24 campaign, he is averaging a career-high 9 points per game and 81.5% from the free throw line.

With the season just over the halfway mark, the Bulls currently find themselves in the nine seed in the eastern conference, which would have them in the play-in tournament competing for a chance at a playoff spot.

Dosunmu, who has eclipsed 30 minutes on the floor in four of his last five games, will look to guide this team to at least a play-in spot for a third straight season to start his young career.