How to Watch No. 14 Illinois at Ohio State: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch Illinois at Ohio State

Game Time: 6 p.m.

TV Channel: None

Online Streaming: Peacock (You can register for Peacock here. Plans start at $5.99/month, and are even cheaper for students.)

Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Odds: ILL -3, O/U 150.5

Quick Hits

No. 14 Illinois Fighting Illini (15-5, 6-3 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Brad Underwood (7th Season, 129-84)

Last Game: 70-62 win over Indiana

Ohio State Buckeyes (13-7, 3-6 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Chris Holtmann (7th Season, 136-82)

Last Game: 83-58 loss to Northwestern

What happened the last time these two played?

It was not a pleasant sight.

Illinois had already beat Ohio State in Champaign last season, and was looking to sweep a team who had dropped its previous nine coming in. Of course, that did not happen.

The Buckeyes broke said losing streak in a 72-60 win over the Illini.