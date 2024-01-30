How to Watch No. 14 Illinois at Ohio State: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch Illinois at Ohio State
Game Time: 6 p.m.
TV Channel: None
Online Streaming: Peacock (You can register for Peacock here. Plans start at $5.99/month, and are even cheaper for students.)
Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.
Odds: ILL -3, O/U 150.5
Quick Hits
No. 14 Illinois Fighting Illini (15-5, 6-3 Big Ten)
Head Coach: Brad Underwood (7th Season, 129-84)
Last Game: 70-62 win over Indiana
Gameday Reading:
Ohio State Buckeyes (13-7, 3-6 Big Ten)
Head Coach: Chris Holtmann (7th Season, 136-82)
Last Game: 83-58 loss to Northwestern
Gameday Reading:
What happened the last time these two played?
It was not a pleasant sight.
Illinois had already beat Ohio State in Champaign last season, and was looking to sweep a team who had dropped its previous nine coming in. Of course, that did not happen.
The Buckeyes broke said losing streak in a 72-60 win over the Illini.
Loading comments...