2025 QB prospect Carson Boyd commits to Illinois

Barry Lunney Jr. and Bret Bielema just added a QB to their 2025 class.

Carson Boyd, a three-star prospect out of St. Louis Cardinal Ritter in Missouri, committed to the Illini on Saturday morning.

According to 247, Boyd is currently on a weekend visit to Champaign. He’s the 49th-best QB in his class, and the 9th-best prospect in Missouri.

Boyd has a host of power conference offers, from his in-state Tigers and Big Ten foe Purdue.

He won a state title and threw for more than 2,200 yards this fall as a junior.

Boyd is the second commitment in Illinois’ 2025 class.

His commitment comes amid reports that Illinois’ WR coach George McDonald is heading to Ole Miss for a similar position.