2025 QB prospect Carson Boyd commits to Illinois

Barry Lunney Jr. and Bret Bielema just added a QB to their 2025 class.
Carson Boyd, a three-star prospect out of St. Louis Cardinal Ritter in Missouri, committed to the Illini on Saturday morning.
Committed!!! pic.twitter.com/IwGPT1fHuX— Carson Boyd (@CartdogBoyd) January 27, 2024
According to 247, Boyd is currently on a weekend visit to Champaign. He’s the 49th-best QB in his class, and the 9th-best prospect in Missouri.
Boyd has a host of power conference offers, from his in-state Tigers and Big Ten foe Purdue.
He won a state title and threw for more than 2,200 yards this fall as a junior.
Boyd is the second commitment in Illinois’ 2025 class.
His commitment comes amid reports that Illinois’ WR coach George McDonald is heading to Ole Miss for a similar position.
Ole Miss is expected to hire Illinois’ George McDonald as wide receivers coach and pass game coordinator, sources tell @247sports.— Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 27, 2024
He helped converted QB Isaiah Williams earn All-Big honors the last two years. Will now run an Ole Miss unit featuring Juice Wells and Tre Harris.… pic.twitter.com/QqhDYO2qeL
Loading comments...