How to Watch No. 10 Illinois vs. Indiana: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming and Odds

How to Watch No. 10 Illinois vs. Indiana

Game Time: 2 p.m.

TV Channel: Fox

Online Streaming: FOX Sports GO

Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Odds: N/A

Quick Hits

No. 10 Illinois Fighting Illini (14-5, 5-3 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Brad Underwood (7th season, 128-84 record)

Last Game: 96-91 (OT) loss at Northwestern

Gameday Reading:

Indiana Hoosiers (12-7, 4-4 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Mike Woodson (3rd season)

Last Game: 91-79 loss at Wisconsin

What Happened The Last Time These Two Played?

CHAMPAIGN — In an intense atmosphere at State Farm Center on Thursday night, all eyes were on Trayce Jackson-Davis.

With Illinois fighting back minutes into the second half, the star-studded Hoosier big man blew right past Dain Dainja at the top of the key for a jaw-dropping, tomahawk slam. Less than two minutes later, he spun around Dainja for another one.

Jackson-Davis’ shocking display summarized the entire night, as his 35 points led Indiana in an offensive clinic to a 80-65 win over Illinois, snapping the Illini’s four-game winning streak.