How to Watch No. 10 Illinois vs. Northwestern: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming and Odds

How to Watch No. 10 Illinois vs. Northwestern

Game Time: 8 p.m.

TV Channel: BTN

Online Streaming: FOX Sports GO

Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Odds: ILL -3.5, O/U 146.5

Quick Hits

No. 10 Illinois Fighting Illini (14-4, 5-2 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Brad Underwood (7th season, 128-83 record)

Last Game: 86-63 win over Rutgers

Gameday Reading:

Northwestern Wildcats (13-5, 4-3 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Chris Collins (11th season, 169-167)

Last Game: 75-69 loss at Nebraska

Gameday Reading:

What Happened The Last Time These Two Played?

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — New year, same story.

In Illinois’ second game without Terrence Shannon Jr., the veterans stepped up in his absence again as the ninth-ranked Illini came out with a dominant 96-66 win over Northwestern at State Farm Center on Tuesday night to open the 2024 calendar.

Despite a very different opponent in Northwestern, this game followed the same formula as Illinois’ dominant win over FDU to close 2023: Everyone contributes.

The orange and blue spread out the rock against the Knights this past Friday, as six players finished in double digits for scoring. The performance Tuesday followed suit.

Four Illinois players put up double digit points, led by Marcus Domask who finished with a game-high 32 points and 6 assists.