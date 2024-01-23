 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Illinois signee Berry Wallace named McDonald’s All-American

She’s the third burger girl in program history.

By Stephen Cohn
Illinois has a burger girl.

Future Illini star Berry Wallace was named Tuesday one of the 24 McDonald’s All-Americans for the 2024 game.

Wallace, a five-star forward out of Ohio, is the third Illini commit/signee in program history to earn a spot in the game. The most recent was Chatrice White in 2014.

The game will be in Houston on Tuesday, April 2.

Wallace signed her national letter of intent in November.

Shauna Green and her staff celebrated Wallace’s announcement on Tuesday night with McDonald’s.

