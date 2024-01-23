Illinois adds veteran assistant David Gibbs to staff

Bret Bielema is filling holes on his staff.

Two weeks after canning two defensive assistants, Illinois on Tuesday named David Gibbs an associate head coach and defensive backs coach.

Gibbs’ contract still needs to be approved by the Board of Trustees next month.

He brings decades of coaching experience to Champaign, including 14 as a college coordinator and three seasons in the NFL.

“I have known and respected David for over 30 years in this profession,” said Bielema in a statement. “I have seen the results of his coaching on the field and his recruiting efforts on many different occasions. He brings a great amount of value and experience that will immediately impact our football program here at Illinois.”

Gibbs was most recently UCF’s co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach as the Knights transitioned to the Big 12.

UCF had the fewest passing yards allowed (196.7) last season and ranked fifth in the conference in scoring defense (25.8).

Gibbs also brings experience in the region, having coached at Missouri in 2019 and ‘20 and Minnesota in the late ‘90s.

He is a native of Auburn, Alabama and played his college ball at Colorado.