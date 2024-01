Illinois’ 2024 schedule is finalized, now with a date against Eastern Illinois for Week 1.

The team announced Monday it will host EIU on Saturday, Aug. 31 to kick off the 2024 season.

The two were scheduled to play Week 4 before the Big Ten unveiled its new schedule last year. Illinois will now play Nebraska that week.

The Illini are 2-0 all-time against the Panthers, with the most recent meeting in 2008 (47-21 win over EIU).

222 days until football is back!