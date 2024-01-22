Illinois track & field team ranked No. 1 for first time in program history

For the first time in program history, Illinois women’s track and field is the No. 1 ranked team in the nation.

The team received that honor in the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association poll on Monday.

Illinois’ men’s team checked in on the men’s side at No. 10. That’s the men’s team’s highest ranking since being No. 4 in 1995.

The women’s team is led by juniors Darja Sopova in the triple jump and Tori Thomas in the pole vault. There’s a great article on FightingIllini.com right now with more information; check it out here.

The Illini will be back in action this weekend at the Armory for the Illini Challenge.

Pretty cool.