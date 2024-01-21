 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Shannon Jr. fuels run in first action since Dec. 23

The Illini star is officially back.

By Will.Charlton
NCAA Basketball: Colgate at Illinois Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Following the end of a six-game suspension, Illinois star Terrence Shannon Jr. made his return to the court off the bench Sunday.

The crowd of State Farm Center erupted as the fifth-year senior made his way to the scorers table to check in.

Shannon checked in with Rutgers in the lead 2-1. That score quickly changed as back-to-back dishes from Shannon to Coleman Hawkins led to a 7-0 run.

He scored his first points on two free throws, giving Illinois an 18-9 lead.

