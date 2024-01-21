How to Watch No. 14 Illinois vs. Rutgers: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming and Odds

How to Watch No. 14 Illinois vs. Rutgers

Game Time: 12 p.m.

TV Channel: BTN

Online Streaming: FOX Sports GO

Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Odds: N/A

Quick Hits

No. 14 Illinois Fighting Illini (13-4, 4-2 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Brad Underwood (7th season, 127-83 record)

Last Game: 88-73 win over Michigan

Gameday Reading:

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-7, 2-4 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Steve Pikiell (8th season)

Last Game: 87-82 win over Nebraska

What Happened the Last Time These Two Played?

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — That’s how it’s done on the road.

After a six-game home stretch to start the season, Illinois headed to Rutgers on Saturday afternoon for its Big Ten game of the season.

The Illini hadn’t won at Jersey Mike’s Arena since 2018, but that changed on Saturday. Despite surrendering a big lead in the first half, Terrence Shannon Jr. and Marcus Domask’s 38 combined points led a second-half charge en route to a 76-58 win.