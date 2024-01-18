Orange Krush makes surprise trip to Ann Arbor for Illinois game

Surprise, surprise.

Every year, Orange Krush does an annual road trip to an opposing arena. This time, Illinois’ student section made the trek up to Ann Arbor for Thursday night’s game against Michigan — revealing itself following Illinois’ first basket.

This comes following the whole debacle which occurred last year while Krush was attempting to raid Iowa City, where Iowa refunded the 200 sold tickets.

Although, Krush still made it to a road game last year, as it went to Columbus for the game Illinois played at Ohio State.

TCR’s Noah Cowell and Jack Jungmann tagged along in the trip to Ann Arbor.