Altmyer breaks loose for LONG rushing TD

LAWRENCE, Kan. — It took almost three quarters, but the Illini have one ray of hope.

On a 3rd and 18, Illinois QB Luke Altmyer scrambled out of the pocket and used his legs to take it 72 yards to the house.

Luke Altmyer 72-yards to the house. pic.twitter.com/vPljLV9Zk3 — Illinois Football Focus (@IlliniFB) September 9, 2023

Altmyer did well on the ground last weekend, leading the team with 69 rushing yards. He ran for more on this play alone.

Unfortunately for Illinois, his highlight play only cut the Kansas lead to 34-15 near the end of the third quarter.