How to Watch Illinois at Kansas: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch Illinois at Kansas

Game Time: 6:30 p.m.

TV Channel: ESPN2

Online Streaming: WatchESPN

Odds: KU -3, O/U 57

Quick Hits

Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0)

Head Coach: Bret Bielema (3rd Season, 14-12)

Last Game: 30-28 Win vs. Toledo

Kansas Jayhawks (1-0)

Head Coach: Lance Leipold (3rd Season, 9-17)

Last Game: 48-17 Win vs. Missouri State

What Happened the Last Time They Played?

Let’s just say it’s been a while since these two have seen each other on the gridiron.

The last matchup was all the way back in 1968, a game Kansas won 47-7 in Champaign.

All time, the Illini lead the series 3-2 (last win coming in 1929).

Fun fact — the smallest margin of victory in all five games has been 22 points. I can confidently say the margin of victory will be smaller than 22 tonight.