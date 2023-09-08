How to Watch Illinois at Kansas: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch Illinois at Kansas
Game Time: 6:30 p.m.
TV Channel: ESPN2
Online Streaming: WatchESPN
Odds: KU -3, O/U 57
Quick Hits
Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0)
Head Coach: Bret Bielema (3rd Season, 14-12)
Last Game: 30-28 Win vs. Toledo
Gameday Reading:
Kansas Jayhawks (1-0)
Head Coach: Lance Leipold (3rd Season, 9-17)
Last Game: 48-17 Win vs. Missouri State
Gameday Reading:
What Happened the Last Time They Played?
Let’s just say it’s been a while since these two have seen each other on the gridiron.
The last matchup was all the way back in 1968, a game Kansas won 47-7 in Champaign.
All time, the Illini lead the series 3-2 (last win coming in 1929).
Fun fact — the smallest margin of victory in all five games has been 22 points. I can confidently say the margin of victory will be smaller than 22 tonight.
