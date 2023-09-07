Betting odds in favor of Kansas over Illinois

Illini football is no stranger to being the underdog.

The Jayhawks are projected to win on Friday by three points according to the official betting odds.

This comes as no surprise. Kansas is fresh off a massive win against Missouri State where they dominated on both sides of the football.

Quarterback Jason Bean went 22 of 28 for 276 yards and two touchdowns en route to a 48-17 final. The Jayhawks had 521 total yards, 245 of which came from rushing the ball. And the Big 12’s Preseason Offensive Player of the Year Jalon Daniels is expected to play at some point during the game.

However, Illinois is coming off a victory as well. Luke Altmyer showcased his dual threat abilities on full display in Saturday’s win over Toledo.

The Ole Miss transfer threw for 211 yards and two passing touchdowns on a 69% completion rate while rushing for 69 yards on 9 carries.

Junior wide receiver Pat Bryant hauled in both of Altmyer’s passing TDs. The two will look to continue to build this new found chemistry in Lawrence tomorrow night.

Kansas has not dropped a game in September since 2021. Illinois will look to play devil’s advocate and end this streak by taking down this talented Big 12 squad.

Teams On Serious Upset Alert This Week pic.twitter.com/3vXQy3cy2d — Big Game Boomer (@BigGameBoomer) September 6, 2023

Given the official odds, an Illini win tomorrow night would be an upset for the orange and blue. I personally wouldn’t bet on them not putting up a good fight.