Miles Scott named Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week

What’s the best way to start your first career game on defense?

Illinois defensive back Miles Scott earned Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week honors after his second-half pick-6 put the orange and blue right back into the game and sparked a comeback win.

The Illini desperately needed a momentum shifting play to even have a chance at beating Toledo down double digits in the third quarter. The Sophomore was the answer to our prayers.

After spending his first two seasons in Champaign as a wideout, Scott decided to switch to DB before the 2023 season.

It’s safe to say Scott’s had a smooth transition to the other side of the ball so far.

On top of his Co-Defensive Player of the Week acknowledgement, Pro Football Focus rated Scott with the highest grade of all safeties in Week 1 with a 91.6 score and he also made their team of the week on defense.

Highest graded Safeties from Week 1 pic.twitter.com/h8oeoIyEKO — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 4, 2023

While the season is still young, Scott has already made his impact on the defensive side of the ball. If this is a sign of things to come, he could make his case as emerging as the Illini’s star DB this year.

The defensive line didn’t have the start to the season that they anticipated, but with big plays such as the pick-6 it shows that this unit can make big impact plays in clutch moments.

PFF’s Week 1 Team of the Week: Defense pic.twitter.com/OzwozzZ8LH — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 5, 2023

Illinois will look to build off of its Week 1 victory as the Illini take on a talented Kansas team in Lawrence this Friday at 6:30 p.m.