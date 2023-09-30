Williams’ big catch sets up Illinois TD at Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The offense finds the end zone for the first time Saturday.

A promising Purdue drive came to a sudden halt after running back Devin Mockobee coughed the ball up deep in Illinois territory.

That fumble then led to a five-play, 80-yard Illinois drive — highlighted by a 49-yard catch and run by Isaiah Williams — ending in a Josh McCray seven-yard touchdown run.

Purdue responded immediately after with a touchdown of their own and lead it 13-10 with under three minutes to go in the second quarter.