Illinois trounced by Purdue, drops to 0-2 in Big Ten play

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Cannon remains where it’s been the last three years.

After going 2-2 through the first four games of the season, Big Ten West play began for Illinois at Ross-Ade Stadium Saturday in West Lafayette against Purdue.

In what was expected to be a tough, close matchup against former defensive coordinator Ryan Walters, Purdue (2-3, 1-1 Big Ten) made Illinois look silly in a 44-19 rout.

HOW IT HAPPENED

On the first drive of the game, things looked up for Illinois (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten). Behind a 39-yard Luke Altmyer run on the very first play — and a fourth-and-one conversion — you would’ve thought the drove might end with a touchdown. Instead, Illinois settled for a Caleb Griffin field goal.

Soon after is when turnovers would begin to hurt — as usual. On the ensuing possession, Altmyer fumbled the ball deep in Illinois territory after being sacked and it was recovered by Purdue’s Joe Anderson in the endzone for a TD.

With the score then 6-3 in favor of the home team, the Boilermakers were working a promising drive before running back Devin Mockobee coughed it up in Illinois territory.

The Illini took advantage, going 80 yards down the field and ending up in the endzone thanks to Josh McCray.

But the lead would only last for a few minutes. Purdue ended up scoring its first offensive touchdown of the game quickly after to retake the lead.

Each side would both kick one through the uprights before half, and it would be the Boilers in front 16-13.

The second half is when the game became a blowout. Four Purdue touchdowns and a garbage time connection between Altmyer and Pat Bryant were the scores in the half.

Illinois has now dropped its fourth-straight against Purdue and has lost eight of the last 10 matchups. This is turning into a long season.

YOU GOTTA SEE THIS

Caleb Griffin drills a 53-yard field goal to cut the lead to three before half.

Caleb Griffin drills a 53-yard field goal to cut the lead to three before half.

Josh McCray scores the first Illini TD of the day.

SOUND SMART

Illinois failed to convert on its first nine third downs and would end up being 1-for-12 in that category.

UP NEXT

Another edition of Friday night lights, this time at home.

Illinois will welcome in Nebraska Oct. 6 at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. and will air on FS1.