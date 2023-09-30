 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to Watch Illinois at Purdue: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

The Illini look to win back the Cannon.

By Stephen Cohn
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 23 Florida Atlantic at Illinois Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

How to Watch Illinois at Purdue

Game time: 2:30 p.m.

TV Channel: N/A

Online Streaming: Peacock

Odds: ILL +1, O/U 53.5

Quick Hits

Illinois Fighting Illini (2-2)

Head Coach: Bret Bielema (3rd season, 15-14)

Last Game: 23-17 win over FAU

Purdue Boilermakers

Head Coach: Ryan Walters (1st season, 1-3)

Last Game: 38-17 loss to Wisconsin

What Happened the Last Time These Two Played?

Nov. 12, 2022: Purdue 31, Illinois 24

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — That really sucked.

Saturday afternoon’s Senior Day slugfest at Memorial Stadium would determine who becomes the frontrunner for the Big Ten West crown, and unfortunately, Purdue delivered.

Led by the balanced attack of QB Aidan O’Connell’s offense and plenty of Illinois penalties, Purdue triumphed in a back-and-forth battle, 31-24.

