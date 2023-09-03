Illinois opens as slight underdog against Kansas

As if a last-second field goal against a MAC team to open the season wasn’t enough adversity, here’s some more for the Illini.

Illinois will head to Lawrence on Friday as a 3-point underdog vs. Kansas.

Complete Week 2 opening lines pic.twitter.com/jqBAiQPJuG — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 3, 2023

This isn’t a surprise considering the game is being played at KU’s Memorial Stadium and the Jayhawks are expected to have starting QB Jalon Daniels making his season debut.

The Illini were 9-point favorites vs. Toledo, but didn’t cover that spread, winning only by 2.

Kickoff is Friday night at 6:30 CT.