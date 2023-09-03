REPORT: Kansas star expected to return against Illinois

Illinois will likely have a major test in front of itself Friday night in Lawrence.

According to Brett McMurphy, Kansas QB Jalon Daniels will be under center after missing the Jayhawks’ season opener.

Kansas QB Jalon Daniels, who missed last week's game vs. Missouri State w/back tightness, expected to play Friday vs. Illinois, source told @ActionNetworkHQ. Daniels is Big 12 preseason Offensive Player of Year — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 3, 2023

Daniels is a favorite for Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year after throwing for 2,000 yards and 18 touchdowns last season. Like Dequan Finn — who Illinois struggled with on Saturday — Daniels can run, adding 425 yards and seven TDs on the ground in 2022.

Daniels has been dealing with back issues.

Illinois and Kansas kickoff Friday night at 6:30 CT.