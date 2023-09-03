 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

REPORT: Kansas star expected to return against Illinois

The Illini have a big test in front of them.

By Stephen Cohn
TCR // Jack Jungmann

Illinois will likely have a major test in front of itself Friday night in Lawrence.

According to Brett McMurphy, Kansas QB Jalon Daniels will be under center after missing the Jayhawks’ season opener.

Daniels is a favorite for Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year after throwing for 2,000 yards and 18 touchdowns last season. Like Dequan Finn — who Illinois struggled with on Saturday — Daniels can run, adding 425 yards and seven TDs on the ground in 2022.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 28 AutoZone Liberty Bowl Photo by Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Daniels has been dealing with back issues.

Illinois and Kansas kickoff Friday night at 6:30 CT.

