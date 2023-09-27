Illinois Football & 9 other things to watch on Peacock

If you want to watch Illinois Football the next couple of weeks, you’ll need to have Peacock.

The Illini will play Purdue and Maryland over the next month on NBC’s streaming platform, which is part of the Big Ten’s new media rights deal that took effect this season.

If you’re a current student, you can get Peacock for $1.99/month. Otherwise Peacock’s Premium plan — $5.99/month — is good enough to get you access to the broadcasts.

But don’t just get Peacock for the Illini (and other Big Ten school)! Here’s nine other things you can watch on Peacock right now:

The Office

It’s even getting a reboot (reportedly)! All nine seasons of The Office are available on Peacock, after being pulled from Netflix a while back.

Superstore

Personally one of my favorite sitcoms. It’s like The Office, but at a Walmart.

A.P. Bio

It’s like It’s Always Sunny, but less funny and raunchy.

America’s Got Talent

You know what you’re getting here.

Betty White’s Off Their Rockers

R.I.P.

Cruise Ship Killers

I’m all in on this one. I’m not doing any research.

NFL Games

In case you don’t have NBC for some reason, you can watch Sunday night games on here.

Roary The Racing Car

You’re telling me you’re not all in on that?

Swamp Talk with Shrek and Donkey

What else do I have to say?

Here’s a full list of Peacock shows and a link to sign up. It’s not ideal, but if you want to watch (and not use a sketchy streaming site), this is your only option. Welcome to the new age.