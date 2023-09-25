Illinois opens as early underdog to Walters, Purdue

In the Ryan Walters Bowl, the odds experts are giving the early edge to Purdue.

DraftKings had the Boilermakers open as a 1-point favorite over Illinois on Sunday.

The over/under for this Saturday afternoon’s game is 53.5, with the moneyline for Illinois at -105, and at -115 for Purdue.

Of course, with both teams having their struggles early on this season, it’s no shock that Vegas expects a close game, and one that isn’t all that high-scoring as well.

Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. CT exclusively on Peacock.