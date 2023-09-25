Altmyer’s resiliency will fuel Illinois’ future plans

On this episode of the Oskee Talk podcast, I highlight the cheers and jeers from last week’s win against Florida Atlantic (2:11), including Luke Altmyer’s bounce-back performance (6:06), more frustration with Barry Lunney (16:29), and young standouts in the secondary (29:04). I also preview Saturday’s matchup with Purdue (32:49) and reveal Illinois’ Big Ten hoops schedules (44:53).

