Isaiah Williams matches career-high receiving total in Illinois win

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Have yourself a day, Isaiah.

In Saturday’s 23-17 not-so-pretty win over FAU, the junior receiver was a big bright spot.

Williams received for 120 of the 303 Illinois passing yards — tying a career high. The biggest being a 45-yard snag, coming on a third-and-13 with the Illini deep in their own territory.

“I just wanted that ball,” Williams said. “Whenever Luke gives me a chance, I want to go make a play for him no matter where the ball’s at.”

Quite literally the epitome of a 50-50 ball, and the preseason All-Big Ten selection was the one who came down with it. Head coach Bret Bielema called the catch ‘very impressive’ and gave well-deserved praise to Williams for his performance.

“He’s got gamesmanship to him, he’s incredibly intelligent,” Bielema said. “Very dynamic with ball in his hand.”

Williams was very proud of his performance, but his stats were far from the main priority.

“Whenever you have a game like that, it’s a great feeling,” he said. “But going into this game, that was the one thing I wasn’t worried about . . . I just wanted to win.”

And of course, the main objective was achieved.

The Illini head to West Lafayette next weekend for its first Big Ten West contest to take on Purdue.