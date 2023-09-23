Laughery’s first-career TD extends Illinois’ lead vs. FAU

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Saturday is a day Aidan Laughery will never forget.

With Illinois deep in Florida Atlantic territory, the freshman running back rattled off a 19-yard run — the longest rush from either team at the time.

The Illini fed him the ball again the next play, resulting in Laughery’s first career score.

Normally functioning as a kick returner, Laughery’s only offensive touch of the season prior to Saturday was a reception last weekend against Penn State.

In his redshirted 2022 season, Laughery ran the ball three times for only nine yards, but his first two rushes of this season amounted to 22 yards and a touchdown.

This monumental touchdown for the young running back gave the Illini a 20-10 lead late in the third quarter.