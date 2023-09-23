Trick play ends with Illinois’ first TD vs. FAU

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — That was desperately needed.

Coming into Saturday as 15.5-point favorites, Illinois found itself trailing 10-0 to Florida Atlantic early in the second quarter.

The Illini had nothing going on offense, but a handoff and two laterals back to quarterback Luke Altmyer left tight end Griffin Moore wide open. From there, he only had green grass separating himself from the endzone.

The 46-yard touchdown catch capped off a 76-yard drive for an offense that was previously struggling to move the ball. The passing touchdown was Altmyer’s first since the road loss to Kansas two weeks ago.

Despite the flashy play, Illini still found themselves trailing 10-7 midway through the second quarter.