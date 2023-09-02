Miles Scott’s pick-six gets Illinois back into the game

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — That’s one way to turn things around.

Following an Altmyer interception in Toledo territory, Dequan Finn took over looking to give the Rockets an even bigger lead.

Miles Scott had other ideas. The defensive back jumped in front of a crossing route, intercepting Finn and returning it to the house for six.

PICK SIX MILES SCOTT



Illinois gets it right back! pic.twitter.com/5NMxak3hve — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 3, 2023

Scott’s heroics were desperately needed to turn things around, as Illinois cut the Toledo lead to 19-14 midway through the third quarter.

Can the Illini use this momentum to turn the tides?