Altmyer, Illinois score touchdown on first drive of season

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The new-look Illinois offense did not take long at all to find the end zone.

On the very first drive of the season, new quarterback Luke Altmyer led the Illini down the field on a 10-play, 75-yard drive that was highlighted by a Josh McCray one-yard touchdown run.

Altmyer threw for 64 yards in the drive, completing all five of his passes.

The touchdown gave Illinois a 7-0 lead at the time, but Toledo kicked a field goal directly after on its first drive to make the score 7-3.

Fun fact — that’s now back-to-back years with a first drive of the season touchdown for Illinois.